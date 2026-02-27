Lions’ Terrion Arnold linked to armed robbery in Florida

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been linked to an armed robbery and kidnapping in Florida in a new court order.

The court order alleges that Arnold and a group of friends planned an armed robbery and kidnapping as retaliation for a pair of robberies that took place at Arnold’s rental home, via Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News. It alleges that Boakai Hilton, one of the perpetrators, planned the robbery while traveling in a car with Arnold.

The document claims that Arnold suspected that his driver might have been linked to stolen bags, guns, and jewelry, which was reported to authorities on Feb. 3. Arnold and friends “decided to take matters into their own hands,” the document says, and conducted an armed robbery and kidnapping just after midnight on Feb. 4.

Arnold has not been charged or arrested in connection with the incident, though five others have been. The court order does not name him as actively taking part in the robbery itself.

Arnold was the Lions’ first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After a fairly promising rookie season, injuries held him back in 2025 and limited him to eight games with 31 total tackles and an interception.