Terrion Arnold shares surprising news about his NFL future in court documents

New court documents suggest that Terrion Arnold ’s NFL career might not be on hold after all.

In a new court document, Arnold’s attorney Harvey Steinberg claimed that three NFL teams had reached out to inquire about Arnold’s services after the cornerback’s release from the Detroit Lions . Steinberg further said that Arnold expects to sign with a new team within the next month.

“He is confined to his home by both court conditions and media scrutiny and anticipates that he will have employment with another NFL team within 30 days,” Steinberg wrote of Arnold, via Mark Inabinett of al.com. “Although Mr. Arnold has been released by the Detroit Lions organization, he already has been contacted by three other NFL clubs regarding his services.

The Lions released Arnold earlier this week in the wake of his arrest for armed robbery. Arnold is facing multiple felonies with the potential of life in prison if convicted. The logical expectation was that no team would risk touching Arnold while those charges are hanging over him, but perhaps that will not be the case after all.

Arnold is alleged to have planned out a robbery in an effort to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods that purportedly been stolen from an Airbnb that he was renting (full details here). He has denied the allegations and pled not guilty.