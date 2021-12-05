Texans have now achieved embarrassing Triple Crown of futility

Congratulations are in order for the Houston Texans for achieving a level of atrociousness that few in the sports world ever have.

The Texans were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday with a blowout 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at home. It was an ugly showing all around, especially from the offense. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor got benched in the third quarter, Brandin Cooks was the only Houston wide receiver with a catch (recording a whopping three of them), and the team averaged a dismal 2.8 yards per play overall.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle shared that the Texans now found themselves ranked 32nd in the league in rushing, 32nd in passing, and 32nd in total offense after the game. The reverse Triple Crown!

The Texans entered the week already ranked 32nd in both rushing and total offense. They were holding strong though at 31st in passing over the Chicago Bears. But the Bears produced 229 yards through the air on Sunday to overtake the Texans, who managed just 94 in their game.

It has been the season from hell for Houston. At 2-10, the Texans are now just barely ahead of the 1-10-1 Detroit Lions for the worst record in the NFL. On the bright side though, head coach David Culley probably doesn’t care about any of their embarrassing statistics.

Photo: Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach David Culley waves while walking off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports