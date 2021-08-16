David Culley hints at shunning analytics as Texans coach

Analytics have become very common in the NFL in recent years. Every team has access to data that suggests the most mathematically sound course of action on key decisions, such as when to go for it on fourth down and when to opt for a two-point conversion instead of kicking the extra point.

New Houston Texans coach David Culley doesn’t seem to be a big fan. Culley said Monday that he had an “old school” approach, and that “if I’m not feeling it, we’re not doing it, regardless of what that chart says.”

David Culley on probabilities w/ fourth-down decisions: "I know analytics has those things out there, we do have access to all of that, but I'm old school in a way that … if I'm not feeling it, we're not doing it, regardless of what that chart says." pic.twitter.com/yXVpDfxYxZ — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) August 16, 2021

Leaning heavily on analytics certainly doesn’t guarantee success. However, it may increase skepticism of Culley, who is already going to have to deal with questions about his lack of high-level coaching experience.

The Texans had some questions about analytics and coaching decisions last season. They will almost certainly face more in 2021. How Culley handles them, and whether the outcome is successful, might have a big say in how effective his in-game strategies are perceived to be.