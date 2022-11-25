Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12

The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around.

Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.

While Houston’s roster obviously is not good, Mills has been given plenty of opportunities. He has completed just under 62 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The 24-year-old went 19/33 for 169 yards, no touchdowns and two picks in last week’s 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Allen signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Texans this past offseason. He spent two seasons with Washington prior to that. He probably will not be much of an upgrade over Mills, but you can understand why the 1-8-1 Texans are giving someone else a shot.