Texans make big decision on Dalton Schultz

One of Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud’s favorite weapons is going to remain with the team for the foreseeable future.

The Texans on Tuesday agreed to a 3-year, $36 million contract with tight end Dalton Schultz, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Schultz will reportedly get $23.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Sources: The #Texans have agreed to terms on a deal to keep TE Dalton Schultz in Houston. He gets a 3-year, $36M new contract with $23.5M fully guaranteed at signing. Schultz is a key weapon for CJ Stroud.



Schultz spent his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The Stanford alum developed into the Cowboys’ top tight end option but last year couldn’t come to terms on an extension with the team that drafted him, allowing him to become a free agent.

Schultz signed a 1-year deal with the Texans last offseason and clearly left a strong impression with the team. The 27-year-old caught 59 passes for 635 yards with 5 touchdowns over 15 games played.

Stroud formed a strong connection with Schultz in their first year together. The Texans tight end was second on the team in targets (88), which only ranked behind breakout wide receiver Nico Collins (109).

Schultz was also second on the team in first downs converted (35), often serving as a reliable release valve for Stroud in pressure situations.

With Schultz returning and wide receiver Tank Dell on the mend from his season-ending injury, Stroud and the Texans will look to build on a strong 2023 campaign.