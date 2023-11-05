Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale hits huge go-ahead field goal

The Houston Texans had to turn to an emergency kicker in their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and that kicker delivered in a huge way.

Veteran running back Dare Ogunbowale had to handle kicking duties for the Texans after kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn suffered a quad injury in the first half. Houston went for two on all of their touchdowns after Fairbairn exited, but there was a situation midway through the fourth quarter where they had to attempt a short field goal.

Facing 4th-and-goal from the 11 with the game tied 30-30, the Texans called on Ogunbowale to attempt a 29-yard field goal. The veteran back split the uprights to give Houston a 33-30 lead.

IT'S GOOOOOOD RUNNING BACK DARE OGUNBOWALE JUST KICKED A GO-AHEAD FIELD GOAL @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/5zgN3sj6ah — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 5, 2023

The kick made Ogunbowale the first non-kicker to convert a field goal in an NFL game since former wide receiver Wes Welker accomplished the feat with the Miami Dolphins in 2004.

Ogunbowale also held his own with kickoffs.

Dare Ogunbowale kicks it off to start the second half pic.twitter.com/LroDvaNoYz — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 5, 2023

Ogunbowale’s improbable heroics helped the Texans come away with a thrilling win. Baker Mayfield threw a go-ahead touchdown to Cade Otton with just 46 seconds remaining, but rookie CJ Stroud responded with a game-winning touchdown drive on the ensuing possession.