Saturday, May 13, 2023

Texans adding ex-Pro Bowl cornerback

May 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
DeMeco Ryans on the field after a game

Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans walks off the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

DeMeco Ryans is bolstering his defense ahead of his first season as Houston Texans head coach.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Saturday that the Texans have signed veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin. It will be a one-year deal for Griffin, who had spent the last two seasons elsewhere in the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Griffin, the twin brother of inspirational ex-linebacker Shaquem Griffin, was a Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. But he really disappointed after signing a three-year, $44.5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2021. Griffin posted career lows in combined tackles and passes defended in his first season with Jacksonville and was even less productive in his second season as he missed 12 games with injury. The Jaguars thus decided to release Griffin in March, saving over $13 million.

But Griffin is still only 27 years old. Though he can be prone to giving up big plays, the former UCF star has strong skills in coverage when healthy.

The Texans have had an exciting offseason, drafting quarterback CJ Stroud and signing a couple of notable offensive pieces. But Ryans, who was just hired by the Texans this past January, is a defensive-minded coach, and the personnel otherwise reflects that. Houston also traded up to draft defensive lineman Will Anderson and will now add Griffin to the mix on defense too.

