Texans hire popular candidate as new offensive coordinator

The Houston Texans have hired a new offensive coordinator, and the coach is one who drew plenty of interest this offseason.

Nick Caley has been named the offensive coordinator of the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday.

Caley was a tight ends coach and pass game coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams the last two seasons. He with the New England Patriots from 2017-2022, so he worked with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick during that time.

The 42-year-old Caley is a product of John Carroll University, which has produced a number of NFL coaches or front office workers including Don Shula, Josh McDaniels, Bill and Chris Polian, Greg Roman, Nick Caserio, Tom Telesco and Dave Ziegler.

Caley has drawn interest this offseason from several other teams that either need or at one point needed a new offensive coordinator. He was the top target for one AFC team but turned the job down.

The Texans fired former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik last month. Slowik held the job for two seasons and received much of the credit for the outstanding rookie campaign quarterback CJ Stroud had in 2023.

Houston ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored and 12th in yards gained last year. They dropped to 19th in points and 22nd in yards this season. They are hoping for better production under Caley in 2025.