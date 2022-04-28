Report: Texans ‘in the mix’ for 2 veteran QBs

The Houston Texans have two of the first 13 picks in the NFL Draft, but they are not expected to target a quarterback. That could mean they have genuine confidence in Davis Mills, but they are reportedly keeping tabs on a couple of veterans as well.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported on Thursday that he believes the Texans will be “in the mix” for Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield. While no trade appears imminent for either quarterback, that could change in a hurry depending on how the draft shakes out.

The Texans do like Davis Mills, but I'd expect them be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield after the draft. Doesn't sound like either QB has gotten close to getting traded yet, but the Texans, Seahawks and Panthers should stay involved, pending their draft outcomes. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 28, 2022

As Howe mentioned, the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks are two other teams that might have interest in Garoppolo and/or Mayfield.

It is no guarantee that the San Francisco 49ers will trade Garoppolo. They have reportedly been stumped by the lack of interest in him, and one line of thinking is that they will give him a chance to compete for the starting job again this offseason. Garoppolo is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, which has complicated his trade market.

Mayfield has had a less successful NFL career than Garoppolo, but you could make the argument that he has more upside. The 27-year-old has never been given a shot outside of Cleveland. At least one team appears to have legitimate interest in trading for him pending the outcome of the first round of the draft.