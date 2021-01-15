Texans owner shares update on Deshaun Watson situation

Deshaun Watson has yet to say anything publicly about the numerous reports that he wants out of Houston, but apparently he has been in contact with at least one member of the Texans organization.

Texans owner Cal McNair acknowledged on Friday that Watson and Texans fans may be unhappy with him. He said he will “apologize for my actions or communications that have created mistrust” and also noted that he has exchanged text messages with Watson.

“Deshaun and I connected over texts since he’s returned from vacation and I believe in dealing with the personnel issues directly with the players, but in conjunction with our general manager … Deshaun, it’s no secret that he’s disappointed in the communication during the (general manager) hiring process,” McNair said, via Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston.

Watson is said to be furious that the Texans hired Nick Caserio as their general manager without consulting him. He may not be unhappy with the hire itself, but the quarterback was led to believe he would play a role in the decision and felt McNair did not follow through. The Texans also reportedly ignored their own search firm when hiring Caserio.

The fact that Watson had some communication with McNair is a step in the right direction, as there was a significant period when they were unable to get in touch with him. That does not, however, mean everything has been sorted out.

McNair was asked if Watson will have input in the team’s head coaching search, and he said he expects that to be the case.

“That’s the intent,” McNair said. “We want him in the loop and part of the process.”

There have been rumblings that Watson wanted the Texans to hire Eric Bieniemy as their next head coach. The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator was not initially viewed as a candidate for the job, though Houston has since had contact with him.

McNair said the Texans are not planning to trade Watson. Given how upset Watson supposedly is with the franchise, it’s no guarantee that will remain the case.