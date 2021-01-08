Report: Texans have not been able to get in touch with Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has yet to comment publicly on the reports that he is unhappy with the Houston Texans, and apparently the star quarterback has not spoken with the team, either.

New Texans general manager Nick Caserio said at his introductory press conference on Friday that he is looking forward to speaking with Watson “when the time is appropriate.” According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Watson has been ignoring the Texans for several days now.

Deshaun Watson hasn't spoken with the Texans and team has been unable to get in touch with their franchise quarterback, who's highly upset about lack of input into process, for days, according to league sources. Fluid situation remains unresolved. Watson is currently on vacation. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 8, 2021

A report on Thursday claimed Watson is “extremely unhappy” with the Texans owner Cal McNair. McNair supposedly told Watson he would be involved in the process of hiring a new GM and then did not seek his input. McNair said Friday that he met with Watson several times and got a feel for the Pro Bowler’s point of view before interviewing candidates.

As McNair and Caserio were speaking with reporters on Friday, Watson’s agent sent a cryptic tweet that appeared to rip the Texans. The tweet was quickly deleted.

The Texans will obviously try to smooth things over with Watson, as a franchise quarterback is extremely difficult to find. But if the situation doesn’t improve in the near future, there may be legitimate trade discussions.