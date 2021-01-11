Here’s how angry Deshaun Watson reportedly is with Texans

Deshaun Watson has yet to comment publicly on reports that he wants out of Houston, but the star quarterback is clearly furious with the Texans.

Watson and many other Texans players were unhappy with former head coach Bill O’Brien last offseason when DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on “Get Up!” Monday morning and compared Watson’s level of anger now to how upset he was when Hopkins was dealt. Schefter said he was told Watson’s discontent may have been at a 2/10 then but is at a 10/10 now.

"I was told that if his anger level was a quote-unquote two last year after they traded DeAndre Hopkins away, his anger level now is at a 10." —@AdamSchefter on Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/MTEtiO7DSj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 11, 2021

The root of frustration for Watson is that he was told he would have input in Houston’s general manager search. Team owner Cal McNair then ignored Watson and the search firm the Texans hired to assist with hiring a GM. It seemed like Nick Caserio was the choice all along.

Caserio is a former New England Patriots employee, and Schefter noted that Watson may also be unhappy about that. We all saw how things ended with O’Brien, who previously worked under Bill Belichick.

Watson also reportedly wanted the Texans to interview Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy, and the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator was not part of the search.

Watson has not spoken with the Texans in days, and there has been talk that he could hold out. Houston has reportedly entertained the idea of a blockbuster quarterback swap with another AFC team.