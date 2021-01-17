Texans’ Randall Cobb sends great tweet amid Deshaun Watson drama

The situation with Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans appears to get worse by the day, and even Watson’s teammates appear to be acknowledging the ugliness.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that there are people within the Texans organization who fear Watson has played his last snap for the team. Schefter also said head coaching candidates view the Houston job as extremely undesirable. Shortly after all that news came out, Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb sent the following tweet:

Cobb is under contract with the Texans for two more seasons, which makes his tweet even more embarrassing for the team. That is likely an indication that things look as bad from the inside in Houston as they do from the outside.

Watson seemed to confirm his unhappiness with the Texans when he sent this cryptic tweet on Friday.