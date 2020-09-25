Report: This team has shown the most interest in Antonio Brown

The Houston Texans left a big hole in their offense when they traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, and they may be thinking about trying to fill it with Antonio Brown.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “Get Up!” Friday morning that a source close to Brown told him the Texans have shown the most interest in the star receiver of any team that has inquired. He said the interest “comes with a huge caveat.”

“That comes with a huge caveat — nobody is signing him right now with the eight-game suspension that could be even longer because he still has an unresolved case with his former trainer Britney Taylor,” Fowler said. “But, Seattle came and went and some other teams came and went. Houston’s at least poking around here, so it’s worth watching as the team sits at 0-2 without a No. 1 receiver.”

Brown is eligible to return in Week 9, assuming his suspension remains eight games. We should see interest in him ramp up as that date gets closer.

Brown was suspended over numerous off-field issues, including allegations of sexual misconduct from two different women. Since those allegations came to light, Brown was charged with burglary with battery after he and his trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly attacked a moving truck driver. Brown pleaded no contest to a charge in that incident and avoided jail time.

If all of that weren’t enough to give NFL teams pause, Brown also streamed a live video on Instagram back in January that showed him berating police officers in front of his children.

Brown, 32, spent very brief periods with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots last season. The seven-time Pro Bowler should still be capable of playing at an elite level, as he caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.