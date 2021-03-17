Are the Texans softening their stance on trading Deshaun Watson?

The Houston Texans have stated publicly that they have no intention of trading Deshaun Watson, and all indications have been that they are telling interested teams the same. One reporter who has covered the team for years is not buying it.

Longtime Houston reporter John McClain noted on Wednesday that it has been several weeks since the Texans said they are not trading Watson. That is one of the reasons McClain believes the star quarterback will be moved.

The Texans haven’t said they’re not trading Watson since January. I expect him to be traded. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 17, 2021

That’s not entirely true, however. If you want to get technical, Texans owner Cal McNair said roughly a month ago that there has been “a lot of misinformation” going around about the Watson situation. McNair said he expects Watson to remain with the team.

Still, we get the point McClain was trying to make. Things have been awfully quiet in Houston regarding Watson. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Wednesday that the Texans still aren’t engaging with any teams that call about Watson, but there have been signs that a trade is not out of the question.

New Texans coach David Culley even appeared to hint recently that Watson could be on borrowed time in Houston. Couple those remarks with the fact that Watson is now facing a sexual assault lawsuit, and it would not be a surprise if the situation changed in a hurry.