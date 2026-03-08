Larry Brown Sports

Texas A&M star with speech impediment has strong message after getting mocked at NFL combine

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion speaks during NFL combine

Projected first-round pick KC Concepcion has spoken up after some fans mocked him for his speech impediment.

The Texas A&M wide receiver, who has a pronounced stutter, spoke to reporters last week during the NFL combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The clips of Concepcion speaking initially went viral for the wrong reasons, as some fans piled on him for stuttering through some of his responses.

Instead of letting the mockery slide, Concepcion tried to serve as a role model for others who have struggled with speech impediments. He took to social media to send a message to anyone who has had to deal with similar issues.

“I just wanna say something if you have a speech impediment there is nothing wrong with us,” Concepcion wrote, via Instagram.

“I have had this stutter since I can remember talking this is apart of me this is who I am I cannot control this. wanna be a role model for those who may be scared to speak up who may be afriad [sic] and not confident in yourself. I stand with you this weekend has taught me a lot about myself and people out here in this world. I appreciate everyone who supports me and has reached out to me after these interviews.

“Don’t let a outside person thoughts, opinions get in the way of you being great of you achieving something in life. I am blessed to be in the position that I am in and I want to help give back to those who are scared to speak up who aren’t as confident. I stand with you I will always stand with you. We are different for a reason.”

Concepcion is a marquee prospect largely expected to hear his name called late in the first round come April. The Rochester, New York native tallied 61 catches for 919 yards with 9 touchdowns in his lone season at Texas A&M. He previously spent two seasons at N.C. State before the move to College Station.

