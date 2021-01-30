These three teams are reportedly trying to trade for Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford trade talks are heating up, and we are beginning to get a clearer idea of which teams are seriously targeting the Detroit Lions quarterback.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, three teams are believed to be among the leading candidates to acquire Stafford. The Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Washington Football Team are said to be involved in trade talks.

Birkett believes the Lions will get at least a first-round pick in exchange for Stafford due to the fact that interest is said to be significant enough that a trade could happen within the next week.

All three teams are sensible spots for Stafford. He might prefer one of them to the others if he wants to play for an immediate contender, but Washington made the playoffs this year and the 49ers are a year removed from a Super Bowl appearance. Either way, it sounds like the 32-year-old will be getting the move he wants quite quickly.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0