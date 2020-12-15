This Baker Mayfield pass was the longest in NFL history

Baker Mayfield attempted a Hail Mary at the end of the first half of the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The ball sailed out of the back of the end zone and fell incomplete, but it still ended up being a noteworthy play.

Mayfield was standing at Cleveland’s 40-yard line when he launched the ball toward the end zone. Most quarterbacks probably wouldn’t have been able to reach the goal line from that spot on the field, but Mayfield actually overthrew the ball. The pass, while unsuccessful, was the longest ever recorded by Pro Football Focus in terms of how far it traveled in the air.

Baker Mayfield's end of the half hail mary attempt last night was the longest NFL pass attempt PFF has ever charted pic.twitter.com/lsRWDiwCjT — PFF (@PFF) December 15, 2020

An incomplete pass is nothing to brag about. Mayfield would likely tell you that the throw was the same as a 10-yard pass that missed its mark, but that was still an impressive show of arm strength.

Baltimore’s 47-42 win over the Browns was as entertaining as it gets. Between the epic shootout and Lamar Jackson’s mysterious locker room incident, Mayfield’s unsuccessful Hail Mary got lost in the shuffle a bit. If nothing else, it’s something for opposing defenses to keep in mind.