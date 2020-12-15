Lamar Jackson sends tweet addressing poop jokes

Lamar Jackson left Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns for a significant amount of time before returning to play hero, and the reigning NFL MVP said he needed an IV to address some cramping issues. Fans and many members of the media came to the conclusion that Jackson was dealing with a very specific type of cramping, but the Baltimore Ravens star insists that was not the case.

Most people suspected that Jackson had to go to the locker room to take a poop. A video of him running back out of the tunnel further breathed life into that theory. However, Jackson said after leading the Ravens to a 47-42 win that he received an IV for cramps. He later addressed the poop jokes with a funny tweet.

Yall trippin I definitely wasn’t taking a https://t.co/Tf4zoFpQ15 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) December 15, 2020

Jackson missed about half a quarter of total time in the second half, leaving backup Trace McSorley to take over. McSorley injured his knee on a fourth quarter possession with the Ravens down 35-34, and Jackson came back into the game on 4th-and-5. Lamar found Hollywood Brown for a 44-yard touchdown, and then JK Dobbins scored on the 2-point conversion to put Baltimore up 42-35.

The Browns then scored to tie the game with 1:05 remaining, but Jackson had enough time to get the Ravens to the Cleveland 37. That set up a 55-yard field goal for Justin Tucker, which gave Baltimore a 45-42 lead. The Ravens tacked on a safety on the Browns’ final play to win 47-42.

Jackson may not have pulled a Paul Pierce, but all the jokes we saw on social media were hilarious.