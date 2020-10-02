This game could have largest point spread in NFL history

The Kansas City Chiefs made a loud statement on Monday night announcing themselves as the NFL’s best team, and many feel the New York Jets secured their spot at the bottom of the barrel on Thursday night. The Week 8 showdown between the two teams could get ugly in a hurry, but there is at least one storyline for the game worth monitoring.

The Chiefs went to Baltimore on Monday night and defeated the Ravens, who many considered to be the second-best team in the NFL, by a convincing score of 34-20. New York lost 37-28 at home to the Brett Rypien-led Denver Broncos on Thursday. Those two performances left many wondering if Chiefs-Jets could feature the largest point spread in NFL history.

Jets at Chiefs will certainly be one of the largest points spreads in Jets history, and may wind up being the largest. pic.twitter.com/GvxaODbodO — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 2, 2020

As the chart above shows, the largest spread in Jets history was when they were a 20.5-point underdog against the 2007 New England Patriots. Unless there is a significant injury on the Kansas City side, the Chiefs will almost certainly be favored by more than that over the Jets in four weeks.

The largest point spread in NFL history was in 2013, when the Denver Broncos were 28-point home favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Broncos were averaging 46 points per game at the time with Peyton Manning as their quarterback.

A lot can happen in a month, but some of the things we saw from the Jets on Thursday night made them look like one of the worst teams in NFL history. It would hardly be a surprise if the Chiefs are favored by four touchdowns against them.