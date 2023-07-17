 Skip to main content
Tiki Barber to call NFL games on CBS alongside ex-MVP

July 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Tiki Barber broadcasting a game

Jan 29, 2014; New York, NY, USA; NFL former running back Tiki Barber is interviewed on radio row in preparation for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Sheraton Times Square. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported last month that Tiki Barber will call a full slate of games during the 2023 NFL season, and we now know who will be joining the former Pro Bowl running back in the booth.

Barber said Monday on his WFAN show that he will be part of a broadcast team that includes former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon.

Barber and Ryan will be the analysts in the three-man booth.

After calling select games for CBS beginning in 2019, Barber was promoted to a full-time gig this offseason. He previously worked alongside Beth Mowins and Tom McCarthy. Barber was also recently chosen to replace Craig Carton in WFAN’s afternoon drive spot. He has been with WFAN since moving over from CBS Radio late in 2021.

Ryan announced back in May that he had joined CBS as an analyst, though it was unclear what his exact role would be. We now know that the 38-year-old will be working as a full-time game analyst, but he did previously send a clear message about his new career path.

Matt RyanTiki Barber
