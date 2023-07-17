Tiki Barber to call NFL games on CBS alongside ex-MVP

It was reported last month that Tiki Barber will call a full slate of games during the 2023 NFL season, and we now know who will be joining the former Pro Bowl running back in the booth.

Barber said Monday on his WFAN show that he will be part of a broadcast team that includes former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon.

New CBS NFL broadcast crew this season: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan. Barber revealed this news just now on his WFAN show. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 17, 2023

Barber and Ryan will be the analysts in the three-man booth.

After calling select games for CBS beginning in 2019, Barber was promoted to a full-time gig this offseason. He previously worked alongside Beth Mowins and Tom McCarthy. Barber was also recently chosen to replace Craig Carton in WFAN’s afternoon drive spot. He has been with WFAN since moving over from CBS Radio late in 2021.

Ryan announced back in May that he had joined CBS as an analyst, though it was unclear what his exact role would be. We now know that the 38-year-old will be working as a full-time game analyst, but he did previously send a clear message about his new career path.