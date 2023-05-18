Matt Ryan sends clear message about his broadcasting career

Matt Ryan announced earlier this week that he has joined CBS as an analyst for the 2023 season, but the veteran quarterback is clearly not ready to close the book on his playing career.

Ryan discussed his future during a Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. When asked about the possibility of playing again, the 38-year-old said he is open to it.

“You never know. I’ve tried to keep all doors open,” Ryan said. “We all know this league is crazy and there’s a lot of things that could happen in the course of a season. … All the stars would have to (align). I’ve just learned in my experience, in the 15 years I’ve played, to just not shut any doors. I’m excited to take this next step and move forward, but at the same time you never know what’s gonna happen in this league. Anything can shake out.”

Ryan made sure to say when he announced the CBS move that he was not officially retiring. He is technically still a free agent, and his deal with CBS likely allows him to return to the NFL if an opportunity came along.

Ryan, a former MVP, threw for just 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He was released back in March, and the Colts drafted Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick. There was talk of one NFC team having interest in Ryan earlier this offseason, but that is no longer on the table.