 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 2, 2022

Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL

August 2, 2022
by Alex Evans
Tim Patrick looking ahead.

May 23, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL.

Running back Damarea Crockett also went down with a potentially serious knee injury.

The NFL Network’s Jesse Palmer described the play leading up to Patrick’s injury. He said that Patrick caught a pass and landed cleanly, but then went down after he started running after the catch.

Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett spoke to reporters about the two injuries.

“A guy like Tim, he’s such an amazing leader,” Hackett said. “It breaks your heart. But on the flip side, it gives someone else an opportunity to really grow and become a great player.”

Patrick led the Broncos in receiving touchdowns during the last two seasons. In 2021, the 28-year-old had 53 catches for 734 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games.

While Patrick would be a tough player to replace from a production standpoint, the Broncos are pretty deep at the position. With Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton on the depth chart, Russell Wilson will still have plenty of options to throw to in the event that Patrick is out for an extended period of time.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus