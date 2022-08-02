Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL

The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL.

Running back Damarea Crockett also went down with a potentially serious knee injury.

Brutal day at #Broncos practice: Both standout WR Tim Patrick and RB Damarea Crockett went down with apparent knee injuries and both are having MRIs. There is a fear, sources say, that both are significant. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022

The NFL Network’s Jesse Palmer described the play leading up to Patrick’s injury. He said that Patrick caught a pass and landed cleanly, but then went down after he started running after the catch.

Reports out of Denver right now are that WR Tim Patrick made a brilliant catch, went down and grabbed his leg. The cart came out for him. Patrick has had early chemistry with Russell Wilson and is a great NFL story. Hoping for the best — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 2, 2022

specific description sent to me on #broncos WR Tim Patrick's knee injury today: He came down clean after the catch, didn't even fall to the ground. Started taking off running and then went down. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 2, 2022

Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett spoke to reporters about the two injuries.

“A guy like Tim, he’s such an amazing leader,” Hackett said. “It breaks your heart. But on the flip side, it gives someone else an opportunity to really grow and become a great player.”

Nathaniel Hackett addresses injury to WR Tim Patrick in practice today, says he’ll have an MRI. RB Damarea Crockett also suffered a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/uzgVzVP2Wk — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) August 2, 2022

Patrick led the Broncos in receiving touchdowns during the last two seasons. In 2021, the 28-year-old had 53 catches for 734 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games.

While Patrick would be a tough player to replace from a production standpoint, the Broncos are pretty deep at the position. With Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton on the depth chart, Russell Wilson will still have plenty of options to throw to in the event that Patrick is out for an extended period of time.