Tim Tebow aiming to be a Taysom Hill for the Jaguars?

Tim Tebow has not played in the NFL since 2012, but nearly a decade later may be trying to make it back.

A report on Thursday said that Tebow worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars recently. Tebow, who was a quarterback in college and the NFL, is now switching to tight end.

More specifically, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Tebow may be more than just a tight end and something similar to Taysom Hill.

More so than tight end… think Taysom Hill. https://t.co/GwwAIklmUP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Hill, 30, was a quarterback in college. He has played for the Saints since 2017, playing on special teams and on offense. He has been a dual-threat QB (mostly serving as a rusher) and has caught passes. It wasn’t until last season that he really threw a lot of passes at quarterback for the Saints. He started four games at quarterback last season.

If Tebow would be willing to play special teams, being a Hill-type player would make sense. There was talk coming out of college and in his NFL career that Tebow would be best-served as a tight end or H-back. Now it seems he is finally ready to try that role.

Tebow last played in the NFL with the New York Jets in 2012. He spent some time in the New York Mets’ minor league system after that but recently ended his pro baseball career.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0