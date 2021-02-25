 Skip to main content
Thursday, February 25, 2021

Report: Titans shopping Isaiah Wilson in trade talks

February 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

Isaiah Wilson

Isaiah Wilson’s tumultuous tenure with the Tennessee Titans appears to be coming to an end.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Titans are shopping Wilson, and are willing to trade last year’s first-round pick.

Wilson, who went 29th overall last year, is obviously talented. However, he would be coming with significant baggage. His value wouldn’t be particularly high, and the Titans’ willingness to trade him shows just how eager they are to move on.

Wilson clearly wants out of Tennessee as well. It’s not clear if a new team would save the offensive lineman’s career, but it may be his only shot.

