Report: Titans shopping Isaiah Wilson in trade talks

Isaiah Wilson’s tumultuous tenure with the Tennessee Titans appears to be coming to an end.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Titans are shopping Wilson, and are willing to trade last year’s first-round pick.

The #Titans have shopped first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson, sources say, open to dealing the former Georgia standout. After a rough rookie season that included a suspension and stint on the non-football injury list, a fresh start may benefit all parties. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2021

Wilson, who went 29th overall last year, is obviously talented. However, he would be coming with significant baggage. His value wouldn’t be particularly high, and the Titans’ willingness to trade him shows just how eager they are to move on.

Wilson clearly wants out of Tennessee as well. It’s not clear if a new team would save the offensive lineman’s career, but it may be his only shot.