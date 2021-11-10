Titans defensive star had great tweet after Rams game

The Tennessee Titans removed all doubt that they are a legitimate contender with their huge road win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, and defensive back Kevin Byard is hoping that won’t be the only game his team plays at SoFi Stadium this year.

Byard sent a great tweet after Tennessee’s defense carried the team to a 28-16 win over Matthew Stafford and company. The former Pro Bowler said he is already thinking about making a trip back to L.A. in February.

Had a nice time in LA. Thinking about going back in February. 🙃 #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/QL13bjeXex — Kevin Byard (@KevinByard) November 9, 2021

That, of course, was a reference to Super Bowl LVI, which will be held at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13. The 7-2 Titans currently have the best record in the AFC, so it’s only natural for them to be thinking about football in January and February.

The biggest concern for the Titans is that Derrick Henry is out indefinitely with a foot injury. While they have brought in someone that they hope can help replace Henry, their running game will become more important as the season progresses. That will be a major obstacle for Tennessee down the stretch.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) returns to the locker room following pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports