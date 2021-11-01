Adrian Peterson signs with Titans after Derrick Henry injury

The Tennessee Titans have wasted no time bolstering their backfield in the week of Derrick Henry’s injury.

The Titans have signed former Pro Bowl running back Adrian Peterson, according to multiple reports. Peterson has officially signed with Tennessee’s practice squad but is expected to be elevated to the 53-man roster.

Source: The #Titans are signing FA RB Adrian Peterson, putting him on the practice squad then elevating him to the roster. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Peterson has been a free agent since the offseason. He tried to make his pitch to teams over the summer, but he could not find a job even with several injuries at the position.

Peterson was with the Detroit Lions last season and appeared in all 16 games. He rushed 156 times for 604 yards and seven touchdowns. His 3.9 yards per carry was down from the previous two seasons.

Henry left Sunday’s overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter and was spotted on the sideline with his right cleat off. He appeared to be testing his foot to see how much weight he could put on it. Titans fans had plenty of reason for optimism when the star running back returned to the game, but apparently the injury could be a lot more serious than it appeared.