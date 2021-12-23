Titans lineman tweets his reaction after being ruled out for Week 16

The Tennessee Titans will be without two starting offensive linemen for Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, and one of the two does not seem happy about the circumstances that led to him being ruled out.

Starting left guard Rodger Saffold will join right tackle Taylor Lewan on the inactive list in Week 16. Lewan is recovering from a back injury, while Saffold was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. If his reaction on Twitter was any indication, Saffold is not pleased.

Frustrated isn’t even the word…🤦🏾‍♂️ — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) December 23, 2021

Saffold practiced in full on Monday and Tuesday. He may be one of the majority of NFL players who tested positive for COVID-19 despite having no symptoms.

Tennessee’s depth will be tested against Nick Bosa and the 49ers’ strong defensive front. Bosa has 15 sacks on the year.

The NFL recently announced a change to its COVID testing protocol, but some players are still not pleased with it.

Photo: Dec 20, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76) leaves the field for halftime against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports