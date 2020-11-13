Titans OC Arthur Smith expected to be hot head coaching candidate

Arthur Smith is expected to be a hot head coaching candidate when teams start looking to fill vacancies for 2021.

Speaking on FOX’s pregame show prior to Thursday night’s Tennessee Titans-Indianapolis Colts game, Jay Glazer discussed Smith’s candidacy.

“When there are head coaching openings this offseason, he will be named high up on those vacancy lists,” Glazer said of Smith.

Smith, 38, is in his second season as the Titans’ offensive coordinator. He has been a part of Tennessee’s coaching staff since 2011 and has worked his way up the ladder. He played college ball for North Carolina as an offensive lineman.

Under Smith, Derrick Henry enjoyed a career-year in 2019 and led the league in rushing attempts, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns. Ryan Tannehill has also had the most success in his career under Smith. He’s averaged more yards per attempt, had the highest completion percentage, and the best touchdown/interception ratio of his career in Smith’s offense.

Putting some of the success the Titans and Tannehill have had together reflects well upon Smith, which is why he will be a desirable candidate for teams.

Photo: Chipermc/Wikimedia via cc by-sa 4.0