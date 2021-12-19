Video: Titans pull pregame stunt on Steelers’ logo

The Tennessee Titans evidently did not learn from the Las Vegas Raiders last week about gathering on the opposing team’s logo prior to a game.

Titans players on Sunday were caught on video gathering on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ logo prior to the game between the two teams. The players could be seen huddling up pregame in a fairly blatant signal of disrespect.

And here we go again. The Titans just gathered on the Steelers logo at midfield. pic.twitter.com/FfciKJ4klz — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 19, 2021

The scene immediately drew comparisons to what the Raiders did in Kansas City a week earlier. That did not work out for them, as they went on to lose 48-9. Some Chiefs players did notice the stunt, though many were not even aware of it until after the game.

The Steelers themselves are no strangers to sparking pregame controversy with perceived acts of disrespect. It remains to be seen whether they actually notice what the Titans did, but it seems fairly unlikely they’d be fine just letting it go.