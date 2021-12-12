Chiefs players took note of Raiders’ disrespectful pregame stunt

The Las Vegas Raiders’ disrespectful pregame stunt did not go unnoticed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Several Chiefs players took to Twitter immediately after the team’s 48-9 win to mention how the Raiders’ pregame pep talk on the arrowhead logo had not gone unnoticed. Cornerbacks Deandre Baker and Chris Lammons both mocked the Raiders for it in light of the result.

All That To Get Beat By 39 … Be Humble 💫🤫😂 https://t.co/SoW3ymAuHz — Dre Baker (@DreBaker1_) December 12, 2021

All that cappin before the game 😂 https://t.co/uGPo0Ksyza — Lockdown Lammons (@Lammons_1) December 12, 2021

Armani Watts was even more pointed: “Thought s— was sweet huh gone head and take that cool down lap little brothas,” he wrote.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also asked about the gesture after the game and confirmed that it was not lost on the players.

"There wasn’t a lot of conversation about it, but you definitely don’t want players to come into your stadium and disrespecting what you’ve built.” – Patrick Mahomes on the #raiders going to their logo pregame. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 12, 2021

It’s a fine line between confidence and arrogance, and the Raiders crossed it here. There was nothing to gain from firing up an opponent like that. It looks even worse now that they went out and lost by 39 points.

The Raiders have been rubbing a lot of foes the wrong way lately. Whatever they’re doing isn’t helping much, as they have lost five of their last six games.