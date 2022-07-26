Titans Pro Bowler makes interesting announcement

Tennessee Titans Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan made an interesting announcement on Monday.

Lewan shared via Twitter that he will be taking a break from social media during the upcoming NFL season.

“With camp/season right around the corner I have decided to take the season off from all social media,” Lewan announced. “I’ve seriously enjoyed treating these apps as if they were group chats, but it’s always good to have a detox.

“Big hugs, tiny kisses.

Lewan has a strong social media presence and even has funny exchanges with Titans coach Mike Vrabel over social media. The 31-year-old offensive lineman has also become well known for co-hosting his “Bussin With the Boys” podcast/show on Barstool Sports.

Players who double as media personalities don’t often take such lengthy social media absences. But maybe Lewan feels not only is it good for him to detox, but also that the move can also help him focus on the goal of getting the Titans to the Super Bowl.

A Pro Bowler from 2016-2018, Lewan played in 13 games last season.