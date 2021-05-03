Titans fourth-round pick Rashad Weaver charged with assaulting woman

Rashad Weaver was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round over the weekend, and the former Pitt linebacker’s NFL career is already off to a bad start.

Weaver has been charged with simple assault in connection with an alleged incident that occurred on April 18. According to a report from Pittsburgh Police that was obtained by ESPN’s Turron Davenport, officers responded to a call of a woman lying on the ground after she had allegedly been punched. One witness account said Weaver punched the woman, while another witness said she saw the woman fall to the ground but did not see Weaver punch her.

A criminal complaint filed by Officer Anderson O’Kelly on Friday said the woman did not have an injury that was consistent with a person who was punched in the head.

O’Kelly followed up with the woman on April 25, and she said she went to Ohio Valley Hospital on April 22 because she was vomiting. She said she was diagnosed with a concussion.

The alleged victim also said she received proof from the hospital that she was pregnant at the time of the incident, according to WKRN’s Emily Proud.

The incident is said to have stemmed from an argument Weaver got into with the woman at a bar. Weaver told officers who separated the two at the bar that the alleged victim had thrown a drink on him. The woman said she spilled the drink.

Weaver was taken with pick No. 135 in the NFL Draft. He played in 35 games at Pittsburgh and had a total of 109 tackles and 17 sacks. Weaver was named a consensus All-American last year following a season in which he had 7.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in nine games.

The Titans said in a statement that they became aware of the assault charge against Weaver on Monday morning, so it’s unclear if they knew about the alleged incident before they drafted the linebacker.