 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 12, 2022

Report: TJ Watt gets good news about pec injury

September 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
TJ Watt in pads

Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) before playing the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The injury news about TJ Watt appears to be positive.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Watt’s pec injury suffered in Sunday’s overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals will not end the defensive star’s season.

Further, Pelissero and Rapoport say Watt could be back before the end of October despite having a torn pec. Watt is likely to land on injured reserve, which would cause him to miss four games.

Watt returning after missing six weeks would be pretty amazing for Pittsburgh considering just how bad things could have been. A torn pectoral muscle often requires season-ending surgery.

Watt, 27, is an anchor on the Steelers’ defense. The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off a 22.5 sack season that helped him win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award. The defense is the strength of Pittsburgh’s team, and it’s not as stout without Watt on the defensive line.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus