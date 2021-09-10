 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 9, 2021

TJ Watt sends message to Steelers fans after signing new contract

September 9, 2021
by Grey Papke

TJ Watt

T.J. Watt will be remaining in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future, and the star pass-rusher is very happy to crow about it.

After Watt’s record-breaking four-year, $112 million contract extension with the Steelers was confirmed, the 26-year-old sent a message to fans on Twitter about staying a while longer.

Steelers fans will love this. They’ll love even more how the deal came to be on Thursday, which demonstrates Watt’s commitment to remaining with Pittsburgh.

One thing’s for sure: Watt had plenty of reasons to stay beyond his affinity for the city and the organization. No wonder his brother is already trying to get in on the payday.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus