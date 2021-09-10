TJ Watt sends message to Steelers fans after signing new contract

T.J. Watt will be remaining in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future, and the star pass-rusher is very happy to crow about it.

After Watt’s record-breaking four-year, $112 million contract extension with the Steelers was confirmed, the 26-year-old sent a message to fans on Twitter about staying a while longer.

If it’s ok with Yinz, I’d like to stay a while!! LETS GO PITTSBURGH!!!! pic.twitter.com/itjnF7XNLd — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) September 9, 2021

Steelers fans will love this. They’ll love even more how the deal came to be on Thursday, which demonstrates Watt’s commitment to remaining with Pittsburgh.

One thing’s for sure: Watt had plenty of reasons to stay beyond his affinity for the city and the organization. No wonder his brother is already trying to get in on the payday.