Thursday, September 9, 2021

Report: TJ Watt overruled his agents with contract decision

September 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

TJ Watt

TJ Watt overruled his agents when it came to his contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report.

Watt on Thursday agreed to a record-breaking deal with the Steelers. His contract extension is for four years and $112 million.

So what did Watt do? ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Watt overruled his agents to make the deal happen. Watt’s agents are CAA, which also represent Schefter (as of 2020), which leads us to believe the information is accurate.

CAA believed they could get more money from the Steelers, while Watt just wanted the deal done.

Watt’s deal makes him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, so the contract was a big win for him. Many agents are also pleased with the deal, because the Steelers broke a long-standing precedent with the agreement.

Watt, 26, led the NFL in sacks last season. He received $80 million guaranteed in the deal.

