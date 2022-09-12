Report: TJ Watt has 2 possible outcomes with pec injury

TJ Watt suffered a significant injury during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the question now is whether the star pass-rusher will play again this season.

Watt was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his pectoral muscle injury. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Watt will likely get opinions from multiple doctors. If surgery is recommended, he will be out for the entire 2022 season. Should doctors tell Watt that he can rest and rehab the injury, he may be able to return a lot sooner.

From NFL Now: The #Steelers and TJ Watt are weighing options surrounding his pec injury, with both rehab-only and surgery as the options. Plus, more on RB Najee Harris and his foot. pic.twitter.com/rYAwSyWHff — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

“What Watt and the Steelers are trying to figure out is does he need surgery, which would knock him out until at least the end of the season,” Rapoport said. “Or, can he rehab and return in a couple weeks? Both of those options are on the table. There is a possibility that he does not need surgery immediately, which would be great.”

Watt exited late in Pittsburgh’s 23-20 overtime win. Initial reports were that he tore his pec muscle, though Rapoport said that is unclear at the moment. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year appeared to say “I tore my pec” as he was headed off the field.

It is worth noting that Watt’s older brother JJ returned sooner than expected when he had a similar injury a few years ago.

Watt is the leader of the Steelers’ defense. He led the NFL with 22.5 sacks last season. It goes without saying that they are hoping for good news after he undergoes more tests, though it did not sound promising on Sunday.