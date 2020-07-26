Todd Gurley heading to Atlanta despite previous concerns

Todd Gurley is heading to Atlanta despite expressing concerns about the coronavirus and how the league would protect players.

Gurley tweeted a simple message on Sunday night, telling his fans: “ATL On My Way!!”

ATL On My Way‼️ — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) July 27, 2020

During an interview with “Tiki & Tierney” on CBS Sports Radio last week, the running back said the NFL didn’t have a COVID-19 system in place that was to his liking.

“It’s really not structured right,” Gurley said. “There’s not a proper plan in place that I’m comfortable with. I don’t have a wife. I don’t have any kids. You have to look at guys on the other side who have [a] pregnant wife, kids and a wife that they go home to every single day. I just feel like we just need to come up with something a lot better than what they’re giving us. Everything they gave us is pretty last minute. We should have been able to have answers weeks ago, if not months ago.”

The 25-year-old running back even said he would be open to sitting out the season.

Of course, saying that he is heading to Atlanta sure makes it seem like he will be reporting to the Falcons.

Gurley agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons this offseason and passed his physical in June despite a history of knee problems.

After he averaged 4.8 yards per carry and scored 30 touchdowns in 2017 and 2018 combined, Gurley failed to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark last season and averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in 15 games.