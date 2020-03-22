Todd Gurley jokes about money Rams owe him

Todd Gurley may have a new team, but he has not forgotten about his old one.

The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday released Gurley in order to save over $10 million they would have owed him. He will still count for $17 million in dead cap money this season to the Rams, who also owe the running back a $7.55 million roster bonus.

Gurley made light of that with an Instagram post on Sunday night.

Gurley’s former teammate Aaron Donald joked about collecting $5,000 that the running back owes him.

Gurley is now with the Falcons after signing a one-year deal with them on Friday. Atlanta may feel they got a steal, but concerns about Gurley’s knee persist, meaning he remains a risk.