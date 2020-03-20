Todd Gurley agrees to one-year deal with Falcons

Todd Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, and the veteran running back wasted no time at all finding a new home.

Gurley has agreed to a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, ESPN’s Jordan Schultz first reported. The team later announced the move with a hype video on Twitter.

The Falcons and Miami Dolphins were the two teams that reportedly expressed the most interest in Gurley when the Rams were shopping him in trade talks. Atlanta parted ways with Devonta Freeman recently, and the timing probably was not a coincidence.

Gurley played his college ball at the University of Georgia, so that may have played a role in him wanting the sign with the Falcons. The 25-year-old averaged just 3.8 yards per carry last season while battling knee and ankle injuries, but he’s also capable of playing a big role in the passing game. Gurley showed a great sense of humor about being released.