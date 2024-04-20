Todd McShay sends message to football fans ahead of NFL Draft

For the first time since 2009, veteran analyst Todd McShay will not be a part of next week’s NFL Draft coverage.

McShay was an unfortunate victim of ESPN’s mass layoffs in June of 2023, which saw more than a dozen on-air personalities given their pink slips.

On Friday, McShay thanked readers and former colleague’s for their support during this draft season in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He went on to further explain his absence and reveal a few locations where he could be found offering up his analysis and opinions.

“Just want to take a minute to say thank you! The outpouring of support during draft season has been noticed and greatly appreciated,” he wrote.

“As for next week’s draft, I’m sitting this one out on TV due to obvious contract limitations but it’s business as usual around here! You can catch me on God Bless Football today, as well as @PardonMyTake and @ryenrussillo podcast next week. Also, give @ScoutsIncMuench a follow. He’s been my right-hand man the past two decades and will keep you straight for the upcoming draft.

“Thanks again for all the support and inquiries on where to find me during the 2024 draft. I can’t wait to get back out there and will keep you posted on what’s coming next!”

Although McShay will be absent from coverage this year, it will be interesting to see where he pops up next year when he’s finally able to resume his notable role during the draft.