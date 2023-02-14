Todd Monken lands OC job with NFL team

Todd Monken is headed back to the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Tuesday that they have hired Monken as their new offensive coordinator. Head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement that the team interviewed 14 different candidates before offering the job to Monken.

Monken has spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia under Kirby Smart. He helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national titles. Georgia ranked fifth in the nation this past season in total offense with 501.1 yards per game.

Prior to being hired by Smart, Monken was the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-2018 and Cleveland Browns for one season in 2019.

Monken, 57, drew interest from at least one other NFL team. He will now replace Greg Roman in Baltimore, and the Ravens are hoping he can help Lamar Jackson return to MVP form. That is, of course, assuming Jackson remains in Baltimore.