Report reveals what could tempt Ravens into Lamar Jackson trade

The Baltimore Ravens are adamant that they want to get a long-term contract agreed with quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, their stance may be tested in the weeks to come.

While the Ravens intend to use the franchise tag on Jackson if the two sides cannot come to a long-term agreement, there is a “possibility” that a trade offer involving a huge windfall of draft picks could tempt the Ravens into moving him, according to Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Jackson would likely have plenty of suitors if there was even a chance of him becoming available, and the Ravens could be given an offer too good to refuse.

The Ravens’ primary goal is to sign Jackson to a long-term deal. However, Jackson’s insistence on a fully guaranteed deal has left the two sides far apart in initial talks. They will have to bridge a major gap to avoid the franchise tag coming into play.

If you ask the Ravens, there is no chance Jackson leaves this offseason. That is the public stance, but this is not the first time we have heard rumors that the organization could be tempted into a trade if the two sides remain at an impasse.