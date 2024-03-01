Tom Brady blows people away with his latest viral video

Tom Brady already has earned a reputation for being a fitness fanatic. But what he’s doing at age 46 still blows people away.

Brady decided to go out and run the 40-yard dash as part of a marketing campaign for his new TB12 partner company, No Bull. The video was released while the NFL Combine is going on — just 24 years after Brady participated in the scouting event.

At the time in 2000, Brady’s athleticism didn’t exactly shine through. He ran a 5.28 40 and he fell to the 6th round — No. 199 overall in the 2000 draft.

The incredible thing is that 24 years later, Brady ran a faster 40-time.

The NFL’s official X account transposed 2024 Brady with his 2000 run and showed that the 46-year-old version of Brady is faster than the 22-year-old version.

46-year old @TomBrady ran a faster 40-yard dash than he did at the combine over 20 years ago 👀 (via @nobull) pic.twitter.com/QP1lda50gG — NFL (@NFL) February 29, 2024

Here is the full video:

24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M 😂 @nobull pic.twitter.com/6BoruftAd9 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 29, 2024

That’s pretty impressive.

It’s one thing to know that Brady keeps in great shape. It’s another to see the 46-year-old version of himself beat the 22-year-old version of himself in a race.