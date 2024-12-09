Fans had the same complaint about Tom Brady during Rams-Bills game

Some fans felt Tom Brady was one of the few blemishes in an otherwise epic Sunday showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Brady was on the call as the Rams snapped the Bills’ seven-game winning streak in a 44-42 affair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The high-scoring contest also saw Bills quarterback Josh Allen put on a legendary performance in the losing effort.

Allen threw 22/37 for 342 yards with 3 touchdowns in the air. He also rushed for 82 yards with 3 touchdowns on the ground on 10 carries. The Bills star became the first QB in NFL history with 3 passing TDs and 3 rushing TDs in the same game.

Several fans on X, however, wished Brady wasn’t on the call for Allen’s record-setting outing. The QB-turned-FOX announcer had spectators complaining about his voice, which sounded a lot more hoarse than usual. You can listen to a couple of Brady’s calls below.

Rams get away with a false start on 4th and 5. #Bills pic.twitter.com/Bub5el5e2U — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 9, 2024

Some fans could not help but complain online about Brady’s grating voice. A few suggested Brady take a few lozenges or lay off any late-night alcohol.

Just pretend you're not even listening to Tom Brady. This guy's voice sucks and isn't right for the job. — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) December 8, 2024

Tom Brady sounds like he went out late last night. My Irish family calls that

Whiskey Voice. — Miss Kay Pea (@MissKayPea15) December 8, 2024

Tom Brady’s voice is so hoarse, my guy needs some fisherman’s friend, a healthy steam and some throat coat tea tonight. Rest the voče my guy — Julian Marcus DeGuzman (@julianOfGuzman) December 9, 2024

Sunday wasn’t all bad for Brady. The New England Patriots legend did pull off a pretty decent Bill Belichick impression during FOX’s pregame show.

But through his first season as an announcer thus far, it’s clear Brady still has a long way to go to become as great in the broadcasting booth as he was on the field.