Tom Brady had Antonio Brown talk to Tony Robbins for counseling

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown have maintained a seemingly close relationship since their brief time playing together with the Patriots. Brady has been trying to help Brown turn his career around since the star receiver squandered his chance in New England, and that apparently includes putting him in touch with a life coach.

According to Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640, Brady called noted life coach and motivational speaker Tony Robbins and connected him with Brown earlier this year. Robbins and Brown are said to have had a long conversation about A.B. returning to the NFL.

Tom Brady also called @TonyRobbins and got him to have a very long conversation with Antonio Brown earlier this year so the WR would be on track for his NFL return, sources tell me. https://t.co/0Km8JMrQdt — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 23, 2020

Brady and Robbins are friends and made a public appearance together a few years back. They have promoted each other’s brands, and Brady obviously felt Robbins had valuable advice for Brown.

Brady was reportedly unhappy with the Patriots for releasing Brown last year, even though the All-Pro receiver was facing allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple women. Brady has remained supportive of Brown publicly, which is why it is not really a shock that Brown is going to be playing for the Bucs.