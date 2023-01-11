Bucs fans will love what Tom Brady said ahead of playoff game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should be pretty thrilled with what Tom Brady had to say ahead of the team’s playoff game.

The Bucs won the NFC South despite only going 8-9 this season. Winning their division means they get to host a playoff game, so the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys will be heading to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. for Monday night’s wild-card game between the teams.

Though the Bucs have struggled offensively and are only 25th in the NFL in scoring, Brady gave the team’s fans reasons to be optimistic ahead of the playoff game.

Brady said on his “Let’s Go!” podcast episode that was released on Monday that the Bucs are as healthy as they’ve been all year.

“I’m sure everyone’s a little bit day-to-day right now. I’m hoping we’re pretty healthy. I believe we’re going to be as healthy as we’ve been all year, which is kind of exciting to get some guys back that haven’t been in there and then see if we can go play our best football. I even said after the game, it sucks being 8-9. You’re playing against teams that have way better records, 12-5, whatever it is. But you know what? The only thing that matters is who wins that day,” Brady said, via PewterReport.com.

Carlton Davis (shoulder) and Vita Vea (calf) have dealt with recent injuries for the defense. For the offense, Donovan Smith has battled a foot injury, and Tristan Wirfs has dealt with an ankle injury.

Perhaps the rest in the meaningless Week 18 loss to Atlanta will serve Tampa Bay well.

At the end of the day, if there’s one big thing the Bucs have going for them, it’s Brady. Despite being 45 and throwing for just 25 touchdowns this season, Brady has continued to prove that he can win games in the fourth quarter.