Tom Brady makes another denial about infamous quarterback quote

Tom Brady has issued another denial regarding his infamous quote.

During an appearance last year on LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop,” Brady shared what his reaction was to another NFL team choosing to stick with their quarterback rather than sign him.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’” Brady said on the show.

There has been a mystery since then regarding the identity of the quarterback in question. That mystery seemed to have finally been solved last month. But Ryan Fitzpatrick added a new layer with recent comments.

The former Dolphins quarterback said in a radio interview last week that he believed he was the QB in question.

During Monday’s edition of “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Brady denied Fitzpatrick’s assertion.

“I like to keep them guessing. Unfortunately with this coming out I’d have to tell him, it wasn’t him,” Brady said on the show.

We’re not sure why Fitzpatrick believes it was him. The mystery has already been solved. Is Fitz just trying to insert himself into the conversation? Or is he trying to take the heat off the real person who was insulted?

Brady will never publicly identify the person at the center of the matter, but it’s really too late already.