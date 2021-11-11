Tom Brady issues criticism for NFL over 17th game

Tom Brady recently issued some criticism of the NFL for adding a 17th game to the regular season schedule.

Brady spoke with Jim Gray for his weekly show “Let’s Go,” and the topic of the NFL schedule arose because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on a bye last week. Brady spoke with Gray about his issues with the extra regular season game.

“I think it’s pointless. I thought it was a terrible decision. I don’t like the fact that we’re playing a 17th game at all,” Brady said.

“I think 16’s plenty. You’re eight games into the year, and you’re not halfway through, so that’s a little frustrating aspect.”

NFL owners have been seeking for a while to expand the regular season. But the players have been staunchly against such an expansion due to concerns over player safety. Despite player objections, the NFLPA agreed to an expansion that began this season.

Brady should take up his issues not just with the NFL owners, but also with his fellow players and the leaders of the players association.

What, exactly, did the players gain by agreeing to the 17th game they so strongly opposed? One fewer preseason game? A few “end racism” slogans on the back of helmets? Whatever the trade was, it sure didn’t seem fair given the players surrendered such a big bargaining chip.